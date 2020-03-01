The Grizzlies are 12-17 on the road. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Josh Jackson averaging 2.8.
The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Collins has averaged 25.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 64.2 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Valanciunas has averaged 14 rebounds and added 11.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting.
Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 50.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting.
INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (elbow), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (abdominal).
Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
