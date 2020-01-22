Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eights assists for the 76ers, narrowly missing his second straight triple-double. Simmons, however, had just two points and one rebound in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 17 and Matisse Thybulle 13 for the 76ers.

Philadelphia trailed 93-90 after Simmons scored on a dunk with 4:26 left in the fourth, his only points of the final quarter, but Toronto answered with a 10-0 run over the next three minutes as the Sixers missed five straight shots.

Harris stopped the drought with a pair of free throws in the final minute, but it was too late for the 76ers.

Philadelphia made five 3-pointers in the fourth but shot 7 for 19 overall.

Sixers guard Josh Richardson strained his left hamstring while trying to make a steal in the first and did not return. Richardson missed six games in late November and early December because of a right hamstring injury.

Korkmaz and Shake Milton each had a pair of 3-pointers in the first and the 76ers made seven of 14 from long range to lead 35-26 after one.

After falling behind by 14 in the first, the Raptors roared back in the second. Toronto took its first lead, 50-49, on a driving layup by Lowry with 1:33 left in the half. Philadelphia shot 4 for 19 in the second, going 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. The score was tied 50-all at halftime.

VanVleet made consecutive 3-pointers as Toronto closed the third with a 10-0 run, taking a 76-72 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons had six assists in the first quarter, as many as the Raptors had as a team. … Al Horford grabbed 10 rebounds but shot 3 for 11 and scored seven points.

Raptors: Powell failed to extend his career-best streak of five straight 20-point games. … F Patrick McCaw had to be helped to the locker room with a towel pressed to his face after being struck by Norvel Pelle’s arm while fighting for a rebound early in the second. The Raptors said McCaw was not available to return because of a “facial contusion.”

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Raptors: Visit the New York Knicks on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports