Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto, which spent the final 34 minutes with a lead that reached 16 in the third quarter.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points to lead Washington, which suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season while shooting 8 of 32 (25%) from 3-point range.
Montrezl Harrell added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who lost despite leading 23-6 in second-chance points and 40-34 in points in the paint.
VanVleet gave Toronto its largest lead when he poured in seven consecutive points on a 3, a driving layup and two free throws to stretch it to 66-50.
With Toronto still up 10 in the fourth, Beal hit a pull-up and Harrell sank a leaner to cut it to 103-97 with 3:53 left. VanVleet answered with a running layup, and the Wizards made only one of their last six shots.
Raptors: F Scottie Barnes (sprained thumb) missed his second game and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Toronto, said coach Nick Nurse. ... VanVleet has scored 15 or more points in seven consecutive games. ... Precious Achiuwa had 10 rebounds.
Wizards: After spraining his left ankle early in Monday’s loss at Atlanta, F Davis Bertans is “probably week to week,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I don’t foresee him going this week.” ... F Kyle Kuzma left in the third quarter with a right forearm bruise. ... Rookie G Corey Kispert picked up his first career technical foul with 8:17 left in the game.
WNBA IN TORONTO?
Toronto rapper Drake voiced his desire on Instagram for a WNBA expansion team in his home city earlier Wednesday. Before the game, Nurse was asked his opinion.
“I think it would be great. I think Toronto should have a team,” Nurse said. “All of us living up there know that this is like a golden age, the number of people playing, the amount of talent pouring out of a lot of cities up there. Both boys, girls, men, women, everything. I think the women should be represented. And Toronto with a WNBA team I imagine would be wildly successful.”
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals last month the league is in the process of evaluating potential future expansion cities.
