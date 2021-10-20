Magic: Orlando guard Gary Harris did not play after suffering a pulled hamstring during pre-game warmups. His status is unknown. “We’re just going to have to go back and look and talk to our medical and see exactly where things are,” Mosley said. … Mosley said rookie Jalen Suggs was still getting over an illness, which was a factor in Cole Anthony starting at point guard over the fifth overall pick. Suggs started at shooting guard.