Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry. The Raptors dealt him to San Antonio at the trade deadline. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.
His plans to sign with the Nets were first reported by The Athletic.
Dragic was an All-Star in Miami in 2018 and helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals two years later. The native of Slovenia began his NBA career in 2008 in Phoenix as a teammate of current Nets coach Steve Nash.
Dragic has averaged 13.9 points for his career.
___
https://apnews.com/article/kobe-bryant-nba-sports-charles-barkley-cleveland-6b1a25c5a3eff9905c01c09e438ad601