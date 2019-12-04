The Suns are 4-3 on the road. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.4 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent.

The Magic and Suns square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Isaac is shooting 46.4 percent and averaging 13.1 points. D.J. Augustin has averaged 5.3 assists and 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Booker is second on the Suns averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 24.4 points per game. Cameron Johnson has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 104 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, eight steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Suns Injuries: Ricky Rubio: day to day (hand), Cheick Diallo: day to day (illness), Aron Baynes: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

