Daigneault on Gilgeous-Alexander: “I think he’s been on a nice run here for a while. He’s had a couple of lower output games mixed in there, but I feel like he played with really good balance tonight. That was a really efficient 31 points tonight. He got to the line a ton. He made the right passes, got his teammates shots and played with pace up the floor and played with pace inside the action, which makes it harder for the defense to help on him.”