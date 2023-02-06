Vucevic, Drummond come up big, Bulls beat Spurs 128-104

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Andre Drummond set season highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls handed San Antonio its ninth straight loss, beating the Spurs 128-104 on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zach LaVine scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan had 19, helping the Bulls match a season high with their third straight win. They also got some payback for a loss at San Antonio in October.

It was tied at 85 late in the third quarter when Chicago went on a 23-3 run that buried the team with the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Two more losses and the Spurs will match their worst skid of the season.

DeRozan started the decisive run with a three-point play and step-back jumper in the final minute of the third, giving the Bulls a five-point lead.

Drummond continued to make a case for a bigger role. The two-time All-Star played 21 minutes in his second double-double in three games, after being used in a limited role. He scored 10 points in Chicago’s big run, delighting the crowd with back-to-back dunks.

Advertisement

The Bulls had seven players score in double figures and shot 56.2% despite making just 6 of 22 3-pointers. It was their fourth win in five games overall.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 21 points. But the Spurs opened a season-high, nine-game trip on an all-too-familiar note.

Coby White hit two free throws and fed Drummond for dunk off a steal in the opening minute of the fourth to bump the lead to 94-85. Doug McDermott hit a 3 for San Antonio, but the Bulls continued to pull away.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio had won four of five against Chicago. ... F Jeremy Sochan (sore lower back) and G Tre Jones (sore left foot) missed their second consecutive game.

Bulls: The Bulls’ 39 first-quarter points were one shy of their season high. ... G Alex Caruso (sore left foot) missed his second straight game. Chicago’s best perimeter defender, he was injured in Thursday’s 114-98 victory over Charlotte. “He’s shown some significant strides in a very positive direction,” coach Billy Donovan said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Memphis on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article