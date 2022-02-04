Davis, who was on the Cavaliers’ bench in warmups and never played, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm, apparently thinking the play was over. Replays appeared to show a whistle had blown before Rozier attempted the shot. Davis was whistled for a technical. However, officials credited Rozier with a successful 3-pointer — even though the ball never went in — and he made the free throw for the technical, cutting the Cavaliers’ lead to six.