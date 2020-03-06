Markelle Fultz added 24 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game skid by shooting a season-best 60.7% from the floor, even with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier on the bench injured.
Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 29 points, including 19 in the third quarter. But the Wolves couldn’t stop Orlando’s more-balanced attack and saw their two-game winning streak ended.
Vucevic had his 34th double-double and scored at least 20 points for the 30th time this season. D.J. Augustin scored 18 points, while Michael Carter-Williams had 17 and Terrence Ross 16.
After spending much of the first half trading baskets with the Wolves, Orlando started pulling ahead with a 14-4 run to close the second quarter. Then, the Magic opened the second half outscoring Minnesota 24-11 to take control of the game.
TIP-INS
Magic: Fournier missed shootaround and is day-to-day with a hyper-extended right elbow after getting hurt diving for a loose ball during Wednesday night’s loss in Miami. He’s averaging 18.8 points. Wes Iwundu started in his place, and finished with eight points.
Timberwolves: Beasley’s 14 made field goals was a career-high. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) missed his 10th game; the team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Asked if there’s a possibility he could return this season, coach Ryan Saunders said “That’s the collective goal, but as I said we’re looking for continued healing and we’ve seen that so far.” … F Kelan Martin left in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle.
UP NEXT
Magic: At Houston on Sunday.
Timberwolves: Complete their homestand Sunday against New Orleans.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.