The three-time NBA champion will also help Turner Sports and CBS Sports cover college basketball’s Final Four.
Wade says he looks forward “to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”
Part of Wade’s agreement with WarnerMedia calls for his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, to enter into a development deal for new undisclosed projects.
