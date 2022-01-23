“He’s been on the floor working the last few days. He’s doing well and I spoke to him yesterday for a little bit,” Donovan said of LaVine. “He’ll fly to Oklahoma City with Javonte and they’ll be reevaluated to see if those guys will be able to play. (Sunday) morning went well with their work and we’ll see how they’re doing tomorrow, but there’s a possibility that both those guys could be available.”