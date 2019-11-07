Walker received a rousing minute standing ovation after the Hornets showed a highlight tribute on the videoboard that left the point guard in tears. The three-time All-Star played eight NBA seasons in Charlotte and is the franchise’s scoring leader. He signed with the Celtics this past offseason after Hornets owner Michael Jordan elected not to pay Walker a five-year, $221 million supermax contract.

Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Celtics scored 17 points off 21 Charlotte turnovers. Miles Bridges had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

SPURS 121, THUNDER 112

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 39 points and San Antonio rolled past Oklahoma City.

Point guard Dejounte Murray had a career-high 10 assists along with 17 points and eight rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 16 points and nine assists.

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points for the Thunder. Chris Paul had 19 points and five assists in 31 minutes.

