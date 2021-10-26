76ers: Seth Curry, who was leading the NBA in 3-point shooting after a 13-for-17 start, missed all four attempts. ... Philadelphia has had longer winning streaks than its run against the Knicks against two teams, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Sixers beat Cleveland 17 straight times from 1980-83 and 16 in a row from 1999-03. They also had 16 straight wins against Detroit in 1966-67.