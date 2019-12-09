Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 19 points, and Tristan Thompson had 17 points with 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14.
Hayward returned exactly a month after breaking his left hand when he collided with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge as the Spurs’ big man was setting a screen. Hayward played 26 minutes, finishing with five rebounds and four assists.
He was expected to miss about six weeks. But he said this weekend the bone is healed and — thanks to a plate with screws — might even be stronger than it was before.
The Celtics, who never trailed, led by 13 at halftime and broke it open by outscoring the Cavaliers 26-10 over the opening 7:53 of the second half. Tatum had eight points and Hayward six in a spree that gave Boston a 79-50 edge.
Cleveland did make it somewhat interesting by scoring 14 straight points spanning the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth. The Cavaliers sliced the margin to 85-73 on John Henson’s layup with just over nine minutes to play, but Tatum nailed a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt that pushed the Celtics ahead comfortably.
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: Kevin Love played his second straight game after being sidelined with an illness. He scored only seven points. … Collin Sexton came in averaging 20.6 points per game in his career against Boston, but went 1 for 8 in the first half. He finished with eight points.
Celtics: G Marcus Smart missed the game with an eye infection and center Robert Williams was sidelined with left hip soreness. … The Celtics won Nov. 5 at Cleveland in the clubs’ first meeting this season.
QUICK START
Boston hit seven of its initial 10 shots, opening its first double-digit lead (17-6) on Hayward’s fast-break layup — his first basket of the game — nearly halfway into the opening quarter. They led 29-18 after one.
SEATS FOR SOLDIERS
The Celtics and their season-ticket holders combined to give out more than 1,000 seats to the United Service Organizations.
MISSING FREEBIES
Thompson missed five of his first six free throw attempts and went 1 for 7 from the line. He shot 8 of 11 from the floor.
MOMENT OF SILENCE
The Celtics held a moment of silence before the national anthem for former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who died earlier in the day after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 34.
Frates helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Celtics: At the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
