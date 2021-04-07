The game was tied with about two minutes left before the Rockets scored the next seven points to take a 96-89 lead with a minute to go. Wall got things going in that stretch with a layup and a three-point play. Kevin Porter Jr. capped the run when he blocked a shot by Dorian Finney-Smith and finished on the other end with a two-handed dunk.

Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing Monday’s game with a sprained right wrist for the Mavericks, whose five-game winning streak ended. Luka Doncic added 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting, including 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.

The game was the last of the season between the in-state rivals. It was rescheduled from Feb. 19 because of utility problems after a rare Texas winter storm. Houston won the season series 2-1.

Houston led by 11 after three quarters, but the Mavericks used a 12-5 run, with seven points from Tim Hardaway Jr., to get within 80-76 with about eight minutes remaining.

A three-point play from Kelly Olynyk gave the Rockets an 89-84 advantage. But the Mavericks scored the next five points, highlighted by another 3 from Finney-Smith, to tie it about a minute later.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber sat out with right leg soreness. ... Trey Burke missed a second straight game with a strained left calf. ... Hardaway had 18 points off the bench.

Rockets: Danuel House Jr. missed his second game with a sprained right ankle. ... Porter had 14 points. ... Olynyk had 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play the first of three home games on Thursday night against Milwaukee.

Rockets: Begin a three-game trip on Friday night against the Clippers.

