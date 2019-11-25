Jared Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies (5-11), who have lost four straight.

The Pacers led by as much as 29 after T.J. McConnell scored and Holiday made back-to-back 3-pointers, including one to give Indiana a 112-83 lead with 10:45 remaining.

Jackson hit two 3s, Morant twice made layups and Solomon Hill scored in a 12-0 spurt in the fourth quarter by the Grizzlies, but Memphis couldn’t put enough together to overcome such a big deficit.

The Pacers took a 16-point lead in the first half after a 12-2 run that ended with a free throw by Domantas Sabonis that made it 65-49 with 2:02 to play in the second quarter.

Morant made a layup and Jae Crowder a 3-pointer to close out the half. The Pacers led 67-56 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Clarke was 5 for 5 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter. … C Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. … Memphis shot 47.4% from the field, including 13 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Pacers: G Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. … Sabonis had 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. … F JaKarr Sampson was inactive for a second straight game with a sore back.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Utah on Wednesday for the third of four straight home games.

