Looney missed the entire preseason because of a strained right hamstring then came back to start the season-opening 141-122 loss to the Clippers on Oct. 24. But he exited for the second half as a precaution with tightness in the hamstring.

He has recently been limited to controlled workouts with the training staff and didn’t travel with the team Tuesday to Houston, where the Warriors were set to begin a three-game road trip Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD