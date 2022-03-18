Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP’s lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.
Curry was coming off a 47-point performance on his 34th birthday in a win Monday against the Wizards.
