The Warriors play Sunday at Oklahoma City and Monday at New Orleans.
The Warriors said Saturday that Looney will be evaluated by a team of specialists because of an “on-going presence of a neuropathic condition in his body, which has a direct correlation to his recent injury.” An update on his status will be provided by the team once tests are complete and the Golden State medical staff has a chance to collaborate with the specialists.
Looney played a bulk of the minutes at center during the postseason, but suffered a first costal cartilage fracture on the right side of his rib cage.
