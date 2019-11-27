The Bulls are 3-5 on the road. Chicago is 4-12 when allowing 100 or more points.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willie Cauley-Stein is second on the Warriors with 6.1 rebounds and averages 7.3 points. Alec Burks has averaged 15.4 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.0 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Zach LaVine is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. has averaged 9.3 rebounds and added 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 103 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 104 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (heel), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Bulls Injuries: Luke Kornet: day to day (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

