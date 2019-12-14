The Kings are 1-2 against the rest of their division. Sacramento ranks last in the league scoring 41.4 points in the paint per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors with 3.0 made 3-pointers and averages 22.4 points while shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Alec Burks has averaged 16.5 points and added 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Buddy Hield has shot 43 percent and is averaging 22 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes has averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 100.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Eric Paschall: day to day (hip).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

