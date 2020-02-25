“He’s had that date in his mind,” Kerr said. “He’ll continue to work this week and we’ll make that determination on Saturday.”
Curry hasn’t played since breaking his left hand on Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors (12-45) have the worst record in the NBA this season after making five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Curry has played only four games and Klay Thompson has missed the entire season recovering from a serious knee injury.
Kerr said he wants Curry to get time to play with recently acquired forward Andrew Wiggins down the stretch to help make for a smoother transition next season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.