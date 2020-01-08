Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings’ way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. He angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.
Assistant coach Mike Brown took over after Kerr was ejected. The Warriors lost five straight following a season-high four-game winning streak.
They host the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
