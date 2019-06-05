OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson is going through warmups before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden Warriors guard’s status remains uncertain three days after he sustained a mild left hamstring strain. Thompson, who has been listed as questionable, will be evaluated by the training staff before tipoff.

Coach Steve Kerr says: “He’s making a very strong case. He wants to play no matter what.”

Thompson did some running and shooting earlier in the day but Kerr says the Warriors weren’t going to play him “if there’s risk.”

The two-time defending champion Warriors and Toronto Raptors are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this postseason, including 23.0 points through the first two finals games.



Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson sits on the bench during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

