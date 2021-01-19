James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Dennis Schröder led Los Angeles with 25 points and James added 19. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Eric Paschall came off the bench to score 19 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18 for Golden State, which has won 10 of its last 12 when playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Lakers have a seven-game losing streak when playing on the holiday.
TIP-INS
Warriors: Curry played in his 712th regular-season game, moving into fifth in franchise history and surpassing Alvin Attles.
Lakers: Davis had six assists in the first quarter, which is a career high for him in a single quarter.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Lakers: Begin a seven-game road trip on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
