Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for Utah. It was an all-too-familiar storyline for the Jazz, who blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Utah has lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.

Trailing 103-87 with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth, the Warriors rattled off an 18-0 run to take a 105-103 lead with 2:10 left. Thompson hit three 3-pointers during the stretch.

The Jazz had a chance to take the lead with 20 seconds remaining but Rudy Gobert threw a pass out of bounds after clearing a rebound. The Warriors put the game away at the free-throw line.

The Jazz led by as many as 21 in the first half and took a 58-45 lead into the locker room. Mitchell had 17 but he had plenty of help, as Utah’s bench outscored Golden State’s second unit 17-5 over the first two quarters.

Poole scored 19 in the first half for the Warriors, including 14 in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Conley scored 9 in the third quarter, which helped stem the tide for the Jazz as the Warriors tried eating into their lead. … Hassan Whiteside entered the game midway through the first quarter, his first action after missing the previous four games with a bone spur fracture in his right foot.

Warriors: Golden State committed 11 first-half turnovers that led to 17 Utah points. … Coach Steve Kerr said forward Andre Iguodala would sit out Sunday’s game at Sacramento in an effort to keep the veteran fresh for the playoffs. … The Oakland Tech High School girls basketball team, fresh off a Division III state championship, attended the game and received an ovation during a first-quarter timeout.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Memphis on Tuesday to begin their final homestand of the season.

Warriors: Play at Sacramento on Sunday, looking to sweep the season series.

