Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson all scored 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Utah’s seventh home loss.
Utah erased a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and took the lead with a 19-5 run. Bogdanovic and O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers to punctuate the run that gave the Jazz a 79-74 lead.
Utah totaled 41 points in the third quarter — the most given up by Golden State during a single quarter this season. But the Warriors came back in the final quarter, scoring on seven consecutive possessions for an 111-106 lead.
Utah tied it at 111-111 on a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic. Curry answered with back-to-back baskets and Iguodala added a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 119-112 lead with 40 seconds left.
Golden State shot 53% from the field before halftime and 53.5% overall for the game. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers and improved to 5-16 all-time in New Year’s Day games.
TIP INS
Warriors: Curry has now made at least one 3-pointer in 158 consecutive games, setting a new NBA record. He eclipsed his own record of 157 straight games. … Kevon Looney fouled out with 59.4 seconds left after totaling eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists. … Golden State had 39 assists on 46 baskets.
Jazz: Mitchell is 29 of 32 from the free-throw line in his last three games. He went 10-of-11 against Golden State but did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter. … O’Neale finished with 15 points, scoring in double figures for just the second time in 13 games. He went scoreless against Minnesota on Friday after not attempting a shot or a free throw.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Host Miami on Monday.
Jazz: Visit New Orleans on Monday.
___
