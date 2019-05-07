Houston Rockets (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Rockets won the last matchup 112-108. James Harden scored 38 points to lead Houston to the win and Kevin Durant totaled 34 points in defeat for Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 30-11 at home. Golden State is 34-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 29-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 6.9 assists and scores 7.4 points per game. Durant has averaged 35.4 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.1 points and has added 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Eric Gordon has averaged 17.6 points and added 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Rockets: Averaging 109.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Warriors: Averaging 119.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

