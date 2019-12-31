Russell traveled with the team to San Antonio but has not participated in any drills.
“Not sure how long he’ll be out,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “He had a little neck pain when he woke up (Sunday). So, yesterday when we flew in, he did not practice, and he’ll sit out tonight and we will re-evaluate tomorrow.”
The Warriors are also without starting center Willie Cauley-Stein, who did not travel with the team due to an undisclosed illness.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.