The Warriors have gone 3-14 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 5-13 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 113-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 22. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, and Alec Burks led Golden State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 20.3 points while shooting 44.3 percent from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles has averaged 4.9 assists and 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Willie Cauley-Stein leads the Warriors with 6.6 rebounds and averages 8 points. Burks has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 97.7 points, 41 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

