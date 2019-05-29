Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Toronto hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals. Toronto went 2-0 against Golden State during the regular season.

The Raptors are 32-9 on their home court. Toronto is 55-18 in games when they score 100 or more points.

The Warriors are 27-14 in road games. Golden State is the NBA leader with 29.4 assists per game, led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry leads the Raptors with 8.7 assists and scores 14.2 points per game. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 30.9 points and collected 10.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 27.3 points per game and shooting 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson has averaged 20.1 points and added 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Warriors: Averaging 117.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 104.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points on 41.7 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (personal), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (quad), Kevin Durant: out (calf).

