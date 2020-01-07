Chriss provided a boost for the injury-plagued Warriors after signing as a free agent in late September, but the team faced tough decisions given the constraints of trying to keep two-way players Lee and Ky Bowman.
The 22-year-old Chriss, who said his goodbyes following a 111-98 loss at Sacramento on Monday, averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes over 37 games with three starts.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.