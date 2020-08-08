The Wizards are 7-19 in non-conference games. Washington has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards won the last meeting between these two squads 97-85 on Oct. 25. Thomas Bryant scored 21 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Rui Hachimura leads the Wizards averaging 13.4 assists and collecting 6.1 rebounds. Jerome Robinson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 105.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.1% shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 49.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Steven Adams: out (leg), Mike Muscala: out (concussion protocol), Terrance Ferguson: day to day (right leg contusion), Dennis Schroder: out (personal).

Wizards: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.