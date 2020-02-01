The Nets are 15-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 47.7 rebounds per game and is 8-5 when outrebounding opponents.

The Wizards and Nets face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal has averaged 28.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Ish Smith has averaged 9.6 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Irving has averaged 28.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Nets. Jarrett Allen is shooting 63.6 percent and has averaged 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Jordan McRae: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: day to day (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.