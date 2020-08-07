The Wizards are 7-18 outside of conference play. Washington has a 7-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Pelicans and Wizards meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 7.0 assists, and scores 12 points per game. Williamson is shooting 62.8% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

AD

Thomas Bryant leads the Wizards with 7.2 rebounds and averages 12.8 points. Shabazz Napier is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Washington.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 46.1% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.