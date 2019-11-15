Washington went 32-50 overall with a 10-31 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota and Washington matchup for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 131-109 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Nov. 2. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 21 points and six assists, and Beal led Washington with 30 points.

AD

AD

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder ).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD