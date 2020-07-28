The Suns are 11-12 in non-conference games. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.5 fast break points per game. Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 3.9.

The Wizards won the last matchup between these two teams 140-132 on Nov. 27. Bradley Beal scored 35 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ish Smith leads the Wizards with 4.8 assists, and scores 10.5 points per game. Shabazz Napier is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 26.1 assists and grabbing 4.2 rebounds. Dario Saric is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 51.3% shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: day to day (undisclosed), Ian Mahinmi: day to day (groin).

Suns: Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (personal), Elie Okobo: day to day (personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.