Webber, Battier, Billups inducted into Michigan Sports Hall

Webber and Battier attended Detroit Country Day before going onto Michigan, Duke and the NBA. Billups played for the Detroit Pistons, winning the 2004 NBA MVP award.

The trio of former basketball players were enshrined Saturday night.

DETROIT — Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups have been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Detroit native and former San Diego Charger star tight end Antonio Gates and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein were also inducted.

Former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond, former Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard were also part of the class along with Olympic ice dancing medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.