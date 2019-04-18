BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES — A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the major league record by homering in their 32nd consecutive home game during a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Pollock broke open a scoreless game when he connected off Sonny Gray (0-3). Los Angeles has homered in every regular season game at Dodger Stadium since last Aug. 21, including 13 straight this season.

The Dodgers matched the mark set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999, but won’t get the chance to break it until April 26 when they return from a road trip.

LOS ANGELES — A remarkable baseball streak ended Wednesday when Joey Votto innocuously popped out to first base.

The slugger somehow had made 6,827 plate appearances over 13 seasons with the Reds without ever popping out to first. He finally did it in Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss at Dodger Stadium, fouling out to Cody Bellinger to end the eighth.

Votto had played 1,591 games in a career that began in late 2007 without ever popping up to first.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Center DeMarcus Cousins is unlikely to return this postseason for the Golden State Warriors yet won’t require surgery on his torn left quadriceps muscle.

Coach Steve Kerr has named Andrew Bogut as his starter in place of Cousins for Game 3 Thursday night of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Playing in just his second career postseason game after a nine-year wait, the 28-year-old Cousins went down in the first quarter of a 135-131 Game 2 loss Monday night.

The tear was revealed by an MRI exam Tuesday.

METAIRIE, La. — The Pelicans newly hired top basketball executive says coach Alvin Gentry will be retained and that he won’t rule out the possibility of talking six-time All-Star Anthony Davis into rescinding his trade request and committing to New Orleans long-term.

David Griffin, who was introduced Wednesday as Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, is taking over for former general manager Dell Demps, who was fired this past season in the wake of Davis’ trade request.

Griffin says Pelicans owner Gayle Benson convinced him of her commitment to winning by agreeing to what Griffin described as “outrageous demands” related to his desire to bolster staffing and resources in the front office.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite says he is forgoing his final season of eligibility to make himself available for the NBA draft.

Diakite made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He’s the fourth member of the national champions to make the move, joining De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy.

The 6-foot-9 Diakite, from Guinea in Africa, was a hero in Virginia’s Elite Eight victory against Purdue, taking a pass from Kihei Clark and hitting a short jump shot at the buzzer of regulation to send the game into overtime.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU athletic director Joe Alleva is stepping down from that position and will have a new role within the athletic department.

The school announced Wednesday that Alleva’s new position will be as special assistant to the president for donor relations. He will remain LSU’s athletic director until a successor is announced.

Alleva has been LSU’s athletic director since April 2008.

This move comes three days after Alleva announced the reinstatement of recently suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade, who led LSU to a Southeastern Conference title this season.

NEW YORK — LeBron James is getting into the boxing business.

James is an executive producer of “40 Days,” a documentary series about the buildup to big fights that will debut with a focus on the middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

The series is a partnership between Uninterrupted, the platform founded by James and partner Maverick Carter, and DAZN, which will stream the May 4 fight in Las Vegas.

The first episode will debut April 23 on Uninterrupted’s channels and DAZN, then on Univision, NBC Sports Network and a group of regional sports networks that includes MSG.

ARCADIA, Calif. — The California Horse Racing Board has amended proposed changes to rules governing how jockeys may use riding crops in races, while The Jockeys’ Guild continues to press its case that the crops are necessary for control of a racehorse.

Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith told the racing board’s medication, safety and welfare committee Wednesday that riding crops are “a crucial part of our sport.”

The proposed changes that would have severely limited the use of crops were first introduced last month in an effort to address the deaths of nearly two dozen horses in training and racing incidents at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

While supporting measures that increase horse and rider safety, representatives of The Jockeys’ Guild expressed concern that the racing board was trying to ban crops altogether.

PEMBERTON, British Columbia — Canadian professional freeskier Dave Treadway has died in a backcountry accident north of Whistler. He was 34.

A statement on Treadway’s website said he died Monday near Rhododendron Mountain, not far from his Pemberton-area home. Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed it responded Monday after learning the skier had fallen about 100 feet into a crevasse.

Treadway is survived by wife Tessa and two young sons. Tessa also is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors can’t release undercover video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others allegedly receiving sex acts at a Florida massage parlor until a Florida judge rules later this month.

The Palm Beach Post reports Circuit Judge Joseph Marx barred the release of any video from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa before an April 29 hearing where he will hear from all parties.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office had filed a notice Wednesday saying it believes the videos are public records under Florida law and it plans to release pixilated versions.

Kraft’s attorneys filed an emergency motion Wednesday to block the release.

