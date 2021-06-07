The series matches a pair of championship-starved teams. Neither has ever won an NBA title, although the Jazz reached back-to-back Finals, losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1997 and ‘98. Utah will try to reach the West finals for the first time since 2007, when Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan was still coaching the team. The Clippers’ woes are well-documented, with the team never having advanced past the second round. They blew a 3-1 lead against Denver in the semifinals last year, which was Leonard and George’s first season together.