Pacers: Leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (21.2 points per game) missed his second consecutive game with a right hamstring injury. ... Coach Nate Bjorkgren was given a technical foul with 9:09 left in the third. ... Edmond Sumner left in the third with a left knee contusion and did not return. Sumner finished with 10 points in 16 minutes. ... Fell to 17-3 when scoring 120 or more points.