The Wizards’ path to the playoffs includes six road games in their next seven contests. Their second-half schedule is compressed tighter than most as a result of their Jan. 13-22 shutdown for COVID-19. “Everyone in the NBA is tired at this point of the season, so that’s not an excuse,” Brooks said. “But making up those six games has led to extra travel and fewer days off, so it’s something we’ve had to adjust to.”