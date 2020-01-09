The Lakers are 20-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Lakers won the last matchup between these two teams 108-95 on Dec. 29. Anthony Davis scored 23 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 29.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dwight Powell is shooting 60.0 percent and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.1 points per game and shooting 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 47.4 percent and has averaged 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 44 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee/illness), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (sacral contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.