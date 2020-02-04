The Spurs are 12-15 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 25-2 when winning the rebounding battle.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Spurs 114-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 33 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge paced San Antonio scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 25 points while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.8 points and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Spurs. Patty Mills has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 12.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (neck).

Spurs: None listed.

