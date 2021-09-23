Two decades later, the Sixers are again on a collision course for divorce with another mercurial guard, Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Simmons — with $147 million and four years left on his contract — said in a meeting last month in Los Angeles with key franchise figures including team president Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers that he wanted to be traded. Rivers went on ESPN this week and tried to make peace in public with Simmons, stating his case for the three-time All-Star to return to the team that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft.