Spurs: San Antonio is 10-1 when holding opponents under 100 points. … The Spurs are 5-13 in back-to-back games, including a 4-5 record in the second game. … Jock Landale, a 26-year-old rookie from Australia, made his first career NBA start. Landale finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. … Tre Jones remains the lone player still in the league’s health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. … The Spurs are 9-16 against Western Conference teams. … Bryn Forbes was averaging 2.3 3-pointers in his previous 10 games.