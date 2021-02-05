The Nets had rallied from a 17-point deficit by then to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on without the NBA’s No. 2 scorer.
Kyle Lowry added 30 points and seven assists for the Raptors. Siakam had 11 rebounds and six assists.
Joe Harris scored 19 points and James Harden had 17 points and 12 assists for the Nets. Durant finished with eight points, after scoring 20 or more in each of his first 17 games, his longest streak to start a season in his career.
TIP-INS:
Raptors: Fred VanVleet finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting. VanVleet’s 54 points against Orlando on Tuesday was the most by an undrafted player in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Toronto currently has seven undrafted players on its roster: VanVleet, Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Yuka Watanabe, and Paul Watson.
Nets: Kyrie Irving had just 15 points after scoring a season-high 39 in his last game. ... The Nets had scored 120 or more points in a franchise record-tying four straight games. They set the previous record from January 15-21, 1984.
IS THAT REALLY YOU?
This was the first meeting of the two teams since the Raptors swept the Nets 4-0 inside the bubble in Orlando during last summer’s playoffs. Only four players on the Nets roster during that series (Chris Chiozza, Joe Harris, Tyler Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot) remain on the team.
UP NEXT
Raptors: Visit Atlanta on Saturday night
Nets: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.