“He’s just a great winner,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry. “He knows how to impact winning. You can look at all the accolades, he’s a decorated player, and all of it is earned. But when you weave through all of that — the All-NBA’s, the All-Stars, the Olympic team, all of this stuff — it really boils down to him finding a way to impact winning, and he does it on both ends of the court.”