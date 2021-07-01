Bucks: During his pregame availability, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no update on when Antetokounmpo might be able to return. Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo did some work in the weight room and training area but didn’t wasn’t with his teammates on the court Thursday morning. … The Bucks made their first two 3-point attempts but missed their next 12 and finished 9 of 29.